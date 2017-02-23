(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An electronic warfare team, comprised of U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Childress, Capt. Gavin Hagens, Staff Sgt. Michael Herbert, Capt. Michael Williams and Master Sgt. Stephen Watkins from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron are on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:50
    Photo ID: 3199251
    VIRIN: 170224-F-GR156-0012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

