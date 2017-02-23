Team Kadena: The faces of Cope North

An electronic warfare team, comprised of U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Childress, Capt. Gavin Hagens, Staff Sgt. Michael Herbert, Capt. Michael Williams and Master Sgt. Stephen Watkins from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron are on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual Exercise Cope North. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

