Staff Sgt. Corey Crim, 319th Missile Squadron missile alert facility manager, tours a MAF with U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, during a familiarization visit of the F.E. Warren Air Force Base missile complex, Feb. 22, 2017. The facility manager is in charge of maintaining the MAF and managing personnel who reside inside. This was Hyten’s first visit to the 90th Missile Wing as USSTRATCOM commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
This work, USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.