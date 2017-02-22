U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, and members of his staff depart a 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N Huey near a missile alert facility on the F.E. Warren Air Force Base missile complex, Feb. 22, 2017. Hyten toured the MAF, giving him insight into the responsibilities of the Airmen executing the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission. This was Hyten’s first visit to the 90th Missile Wing as USSTRATCOM commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:54
|Photo ID:
|3197788
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-VS255-1020
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren
LEAVE A COMMENT