USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren

U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, and members of his staff depart a 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N Huey near a missile alert facility on the F.E. Warren Air Force Base missile complex, Feb. 22, 2017. Hyten toured the MAF, giving him insight into the responsibilities of the Airmen executing the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission. This was Hyten’s first visit to the 90th Missile Wing as USSTRATCOM commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

