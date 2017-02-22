USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren

U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, meets with Airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron during a convoy demonstration at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Feb. 22, 2017. Convoys protect and secure cargo on route to designated launch facilities. This was Hyten’s first visit to the 90th Missile Wing as USSTRATCOM commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

