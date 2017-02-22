USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren

Capt. Kirsten McKenzie, 90th Operations Group missile procedural trainer instructor, describes the launch sequence of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to Laura Hyten, wife of Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, during a site visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Feb. 22, 2017. The MPT ensures missileers are proficient at their tasks and duties while pulling alerts in the missile field. Mrs. Hyten toured the base to meet with Airmen and families of the Mighty Ninety. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lan Kim)

