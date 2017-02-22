(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren [Image 6 of 7]

    USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Lan Kim 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Laura Hyten, wife of Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, listens as Capt. Austin McKenzie, 90th Operations Group chief missile procedural trainer officer, discusses life as a missileer during a site visit to the 90th Operations Support Squadron’s missile procedure trainer on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Feb. 22, 2017. The MPT allows missileers to run through a number of potential situations that can arise when on alert. Mrs. Hyten toured the base to meet with Airmen and families of the Mighty Ninety. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lan Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3197780
    VIRIN: 170210-F-SK304-1002
    Resolution: 2768x1848
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren [Image 1 of 7], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USSTRATCOM
    AFGSC
    90th MW

