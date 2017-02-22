Laura Hyten, wife of Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, listens as Capt. Austin McKenzie, 90th Operations Group chief missile procedural trainer officer, discusses life as a missileer during a site visit to the 90th Operations Support Squadron’s missile procedure trainer on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Feb. 22, 2017. The MPT allows missileers to run through a number of potential situations that can arise when on alert. Mrs. Hyten toured the base to meet with Airmen and families of the Mighty Ninety. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 15:54
|Photo ID:
|3197780
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-SK304-1002
|Resolution:
|2768x1848
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
This work, USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren [Image 1 of 7], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren
