USSTRATCOM commander tours F.E. Warren

Paula Taylor, 90th Missile Wing base museum director, tells the story of a prisoner of war outfit to Laura Hyten, wife of Gen. John E. Hyten, U.S. Strategic Command commander, at the Warren ICBM & Heritage Museum on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Feb. 22, 2017. Mrs. Hyten toured the base to meet with Airmen and families of the Mighty Ninety, and learned about the base’s rich history as it approaches its 150th anniversary, July 4, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

