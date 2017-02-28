JASDF Airmen witness aerial refueling from boom operator’s perspective

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker March 1, 2017 off the coast of Guam. Both aircraft units are training among Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and other U.S. Pacific Command units to participate in exercise Cope North to increase humanitarian, disaster relief, and combat interoperability between the nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

