JASDF Airmen witness aerial refueling from boom operator’s perspective

Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force receive a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 1, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 909th hosted a familiarization flight for their JASDF counterparts aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as they conducted daily training operations for annual exercise Cope North. Stratotankers have provided the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

