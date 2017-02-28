JASDF Airmen witness aerial refueling from boom operator’s perspective

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Story, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to conduct aerial refueling while being observed by Japan Air Self-Defense Force 1st Lt. Yoshifumu Takase March 1, 2017, off the coast of Guam. The refueling was conducted for exercise Cope North, an annual gathering of Japanese, U.S. and Australian service members who train to increase combat readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

