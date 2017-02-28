JASDF Airmen witness aerial refueling from boom operator’s perspective

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, fly in formation next to a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker March 1, 2017, off the coast of Guam. Twenty-two flying units from U.S. Pacific Command, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force are in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to participate in annual exercise Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

