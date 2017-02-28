JASDF Airmen witness aerial refueling from boom operator’s perspective

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during annual exercise Cope North March 1, 2017, off the coast of Guam. The exercise focuses on air combat tactics and large force employment in an effort to enhance interoperability among U.S., Australian and Japanese forces. The 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 Sentry squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection, and identification information for commanders in support of U.S. goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

