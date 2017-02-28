JASDF Airmen witness aerial refueling from boom operator’s perspective

Airmen from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force receive a safety brief before boarding a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron March 1, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 909th ARS is located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and has 15 Stratotankers that deploy to worldwide destinations, providing global reach for U.S. and allied aircraft. Two Stratotankers are currently in Guam to train with 21 other partnered flying units for annual exercise Cope North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)
|02.28.2017
|03.01.2017 08:19
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
