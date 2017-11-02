(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Facing the Board [Image 2 of 12]

    Facing the Board

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony Lindback 

    Medical Readiness and Training Command

    Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger asks current event questions to noncommisioned officers at a board for the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 11 Feb. Soldiers from the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Northeast MARSG, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands at Camp Bullis, Texas, 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 21:42
    Photo ID: 3195398
    VIRIN: 170211-A-FT795-1839
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Facing the Board [Image 1 of 12], by SFC Tony Lindback, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medical
    Command
    Reserve
    Best Warrior Competition
    Camp Bullis
    ARMEDCOM
    Texas
    TX
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    BWC
    MRTC
    MARSG
    Medical Readiness Training Command

