Spc. Evin Weekley, Southeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, shoots an azimuth with his compass to head to his next point for the daytime land navigation event of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 10 Feb.

Soldiers from the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Northeast MARSG, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands at Camp Bullis, Texas, 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Location: SAN ANTO, TX, US