Spc. Cameron Stanko, Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, turns to a blur while knocking out situps during the Army Physical Fitness Test that kicked off the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 9 Feb. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Northeast MARSG, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands in a combined competition 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 21:41
|Photo ID:
|3195379
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-FT795-0294
|Resolution:
|5472x3072
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Quick Sit-ups [Image 1 of 12], by SFC Tony Lindback, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
