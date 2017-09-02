Quick Sit-ups

Spc. Cameron Stanko, Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, turns to a blur while knocking out situps during the Army Physical Fitness Test that kicked off the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 9 Feb. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Northeast MARSG, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands in a combined competition 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)

