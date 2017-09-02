Sgt. 1st Class Billy Wilson II, Medical Readiness and Training Command, helps Spc. Sadiskshya Silwal, Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group, seal and clear her M-50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask to get ready for the Army Warrior Tasks portion of the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 9 Feb.

Soldiers from the MRTC, Northeast MARSG, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands at Camp Bullis, Texas, 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US by SFC Tony Lindback PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seal and Clear [Image 1 of 12], by SFC Tony Lindback, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.