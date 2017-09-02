The Pulse of Competition

Spc. Sadikshya Silwal, Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group, evaluates a simulated casualty during the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 9 Feb. Soldiers from the Medical Readiness and Training Command, Northeast MARSG, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands at Camp Bullis, Texas, 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)

