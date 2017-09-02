Caught Speeding

Sgt. 1st Class Billy Wilson II, Medical Readiness and Training Command, speeds past his grader to start his second mile during the Army Physical Fitness Test that kicked off the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bullis, Texas, 9 Feb. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the MRTC, Northeast Medical Area Readiness Support Group, Southeast MARSG, Central MARSG and Western MARSG competed in the Best Warrior Competition for their respective commands in a combined competition 8-12 Feb., 2017. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tony M. Lindback, MRTC Public Affairs.)

