Flintlock 2017 range training

A U.S. Army Special Forces weapons sergeant coaches a Nigerien service member as he shoots his weapon during Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. Niger is one of seven African nations to host Flintlock 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros)

