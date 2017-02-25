(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 range training [Image 1 of 5]

    Flintlock 2017 range training

    DIFFA, NIGER

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A U.S. Army Special Forces weapons sergeant coaches a Nigerien service member as he shoots his weapon during Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. Niger is one of seven African nations to host Flintlock 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 range training [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Zayid Ballesteros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

