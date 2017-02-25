A Nigerien service member shoots his weapon during marksmanship training as part of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. Niger is one of seven African nations to host Flintlock 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Zayid Ballesteros)
This work, Flintlock 2017 range training in Niger [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Zayid Ballesteros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
