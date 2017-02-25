Flintlock 2017 training in Niger

Nigerien soldiers train to carry casualties during combat as part of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. More than 2,000 service members from 24 nations participated in Flintlock 2017, an annual Special Operations Forces exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher C. Klutts)

