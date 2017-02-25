(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 training in Niger [Image 5 of 5]

    Flintlock 2017 training in Niger

    NIGER

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Klutts 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Nigerien soldiers train to carry casualties during combat as part of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. More than 2,000 service members from 24 nations participated in Flintlock 2017, an annual Special Operations Forces exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher C. Klutts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017
    Photo ID: 3194289
    VIRIN: 170225-A-BB790-002
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 679.08 KB
    Location: NE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 training in Niger [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Christopher Klutts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

