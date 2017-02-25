Flintlock range training in Niger

An Australian Special Operations soldier inspects a Nigerien service member’s weapon prior to entering a range as part of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. Niger is one of seven African nations to host Flintlock 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros)

