A U.S. Army Special Forces Weapons Sergeant inspects a Nigerien service member’s weapon prior to entering a range as part of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, February 25, 2017. Niger is one of seven African nations to host Flintlock 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 07:43
|Photo ID:
|3194297
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-BV528-019
|Resolution:
|4524x3376
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|DIFFA, NE
This work, Flintlock 2017 range training in Niger [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Zayid Ballesteros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
