Col. Tito Livio Moreno, Commander of the Honduran 105th Infantry Brigade (left), Mr. Ricardo Alvarado Mayor of Omoa (center) and U.S. Army Maj. Rosemary Reed, Deputy Commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Military Operations, tour the facilities where a Medical Readiness Training Exercise is taking place in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 16, 2017. The MEDRETE included participation from JTF-Bravo personnel, Honduran Ministry of Health providers, Red Cross volunteers and local military. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|02.16.2017
|02.27.2017 10:55
|3191474
|170216-O-VI420-038
|4484x2993
|1.04 MB
|CORTES, HN
|1
|0
|0
This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto
