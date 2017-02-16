MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto

Col. Tito Livio Moreno, Commander of the Honduran 105th Infantry Brigade (left), Mr. Ricardo Alvarado Mayor of Omoa (center) and U.S. Army Maj. Rosemary Reed, Deputy Commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo Civil Military Operations, tour the facilities where a Medical Readiness Training Exercise is taking place in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 16, 2017. The MEDRETE included participation from JTF-Bravo personnel, Honduran Ministry of Health providers, Red Cross volunteers and local military. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

