U.S. Army Master Sgt. Nicole Cope, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, examines a patient during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 17, 2017. Red Cross volunteers facilitated communication between patients and U.S. medical personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto
