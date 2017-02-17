U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Morrison, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, performs an ear irrigation on a young girl during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 17, 2017. MEDRETEs provide a real world environment where servicemembers can hone their medical skills under austere conditions better preparing them for challenging situations. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 10:55
|Photo ID:
|3191465
|VIRIN:
|170217-O-VI420-161
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|CORTES, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto
LEAVE A COMMENT