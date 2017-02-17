(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 4 of 6]

    MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto

    CORTES, HONDURAS

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Spc. Timothy Morrison, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, performs an ear irrigation on a young girl during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 17, 2017. MEDRETEs provide a real world environment where servicemembers can hone their medical skills under austere conditions better preparing them for challenging situations. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 10:55
    Photo ID: 3191465
    VIRIN: 170217-O-VI420-161
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: CORTES, HN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    MEDRETE
    JTF-Bravo
    partnership
    Honduras
    MEDEL

