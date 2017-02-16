U.S. Army Spc. Gloria Galbearth, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, checks a child’s vital signs during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 16, 2017. Galbearth was assigned to the filtering section of the MEDRETE where patients were examined prior to seeing a provider. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 10:55
|Photo ID:
|3191462
|VIRIN:
|170216-O-VI420-048
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|CORTES, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto
