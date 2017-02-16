MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto

U.S. Army Spc. Gloria Galbearth, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, checks a child’s vital signs during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 16, 2017. Galbearth was assigned to the filtering section of the MEDRETE where patients were examined prior to seeing a provider. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

