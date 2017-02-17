U.S. Army Col. Douglas Lougee, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element commander, examines a young boy during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 17, 2017. Lougee is also a pediatrician and had the opportunity to participate in a leadership role as well as a provider during the MEDRETE. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
