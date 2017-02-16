U.S. Army Maj. Rhonda Dyer, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, provides deworming medication to a child during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Corinto, Cortes, Feb. 16, 2017. The two-day exercise provided service for 747 patients.
(U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
This work, MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto [Image 1 of 6], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MEDRETE mission supports health efforts in Corinto
