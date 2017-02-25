(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 2 of 6]

    Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebekkah Jandron 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria (right) is presented a retirement gift honoring his service by Col. Susan M. Dickens (center), commander of the 149th Mission Support Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Darrell A. Pratka (left), during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retired after serving 35 years with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebekkah L. Jandron)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Rebekkah Jandron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief

    F-16
    ANG
    Texas Military Forces
    Texas Air National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sgt
    149th Fighter Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria
    Chief Master Sgt. Darrell A. Pratka
    Col Susan M. Dickens

