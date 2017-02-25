Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria (right) is presented a retirement gift honoring his service by Col. Susan M. Dickens (center), commander of the 149th Mission Support Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Darrell A. Pratka (left), during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retired after serving 35 years with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebekkah L. Jandron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 16:01 Photo ID: 3190574 VIRIN: 170225-Z-WN106-133 Resolution: 1472x2208 Size: 792.59 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Rebekkah Jandron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.