Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria (right) is presented a retirement gift honoring his service by Col. Susan M. Dickens (center), commander of the 149th Mission Support Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Darrell A. Pratka (left), during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retired after serving 35 years with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebekkah L. Jandron)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 16:01
|Photo ID:
|3190574
|VIRIN:
|170225-Z-WN106-133
|Resolution:
|1472x2208
|Size:
|792.59 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Rebekkah Jandron, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief
