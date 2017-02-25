Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief

Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria (right) and his wife, Patty, hold a certificate signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott honoring Patty as a “Yellow Rose of Texas” for her support of Longoria during his military career at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. The Longorias are joined by Col. Timothy Madden, commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. Longoria retires after 35 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric L. Wilson)

