    Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 4 of 6]

    Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Wilson 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Lt. Col. Antwan Hopkins, wing chief of staff and comptroller flight commander, serves as the flight commander for a formation of the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard during a retirement ceremony honoring Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retires after 35 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric L. Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 16:01
    Photo ID: 3190572
    VIRIN: 170225-Z-IT549-004
    Resolution: 3449x5174
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Eric Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

