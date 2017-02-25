Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria (right) is presented a shadow box honoring his 35 years of military service by Col. Michael Reid (left), vice wing commander, Master Sgt. Albert Cardenas (second from left) and Senior Master Sgt. Marvin Williams (second from right), during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retires after 35 years of service with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric L. Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 16:01
|Photo ID:
|3190571
|VIRIN:
|170225-Z-IT549-003
|Resolution:
|3712x2475
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Eric Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief
