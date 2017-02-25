Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief

Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria (right) is presented a shadow box honoring his 35 years of military service by Col. Michael Reid (left), vice wing commander, Master Sgt. Albert Cardenas (second from left) and Senior Master Sgt. Marvin Williams (second from right), during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retires after 35 years of service with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric L. Wilson)

