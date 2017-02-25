Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria holds an American flag during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retires after 35 years of service with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric L. Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 16:01
|Photo ID:
|3190573
|VIRIN:
|170225-Z-IT549-005
|Resolution:
|3086x4629
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Eric Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief
LEAVE A COMMENT