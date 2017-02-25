Gunfighters bid farewell to command chief

1st Lt. Melissa Spencer, wing executive officer, looks at images of Command Chief Master Sgt. George B. Longoria, during a retirement ceremony honoring Longoria at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 25, 2017. Longoria retires after 35 years of service with the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric L. Wilson)

