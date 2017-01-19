(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 2 of 6]

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes off for a medical evacuation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The 730th AMS supports an average of eight joint-base missions every week by providing transportation services on request. Medical evacuations are important to Misawa enabling personnel to receive the treatment they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:06
    Photo ID: 3186461
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MZ237-281
    Resolution: 4983x3417
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

