Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes off for a medical evacuation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The 730th AMS supports an average of eight joint-base missions every week by providing transportation services on request. Medical evacuations are important to Misawa enabling personnel to receive the treatment they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

