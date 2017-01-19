U.S. Air Force Airmen work with the 730th Air Mobility Squadron Operating Location Bravo air terminal ground handling services civilian contractors to connect loading stairs to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 733rd AMS out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The 730th AMS terminal works with contractors and provides support during medical evacuations. The aircraft landed at Misawa to retrieve a patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 03:06
|Photo ID:
|3186456
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-MZ237-079
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach
