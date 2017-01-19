(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 5 of 6]

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen work with the 730th Air Mobility Squadron Operating Location Bravo air terminal ground handling services civilian contractors to connect loading stairs to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 733rd AMS out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The 730th AMS terminal works with contractors and provides support during medical evacuations. The aircraft landed at Misawa to retrieve a patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:06
    Photo ID: 3186456
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MZ237-079
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

