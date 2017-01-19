(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 3 of 6]

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force civilian contractor, Spencer Flippings, a 730th Air Mobility Squadron airfreight technician, watches his path as he backs up a Tunner 60K-loader at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The loader is used for transporting cargo up to 60,000 pounds into an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:06
    Photo ID: 3186460
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MZ237-250
    Resolution: 5569x3612
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

    TAGS

    Japan
    Jan. 19
    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Bloom
    a 459th Airlift Squadron defensive carrier service technician from Yokota Air Base
    loads a cargo box into a C-12 Huron at Misawa Air Base
    2017. Whenever there are small equipment transports needed
    the 730th Air Mobility Squadron works with qualified carriers to deliver goods between several bases
    like windspeed
    the C-12 can carry various weights and up to 10 passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Clas

    • LEAVE A COMMENT