Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

U.S. Air Force civilian contractor, Spencer Flippings, a 730th Air Mobility Squadron airfreight technician, watches his path as he backs up a Tunner 60K-loader at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The loader is used for transporting cargo up to 60,000 pounds into an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

