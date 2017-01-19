(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 6 of 6]

    Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Churchill, a 35th Maintenance Group transient alert technician, puts blocks in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. Several units coordinate with the 730th AMS Operating Location Bravo air terminal ground handling services ensuring it is safe to land without inhibiting the F-16 Fighting Falcon mission at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:06
    Photo ID: 3186453
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MZ237-069
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

