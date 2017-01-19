U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Pekins, a 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief from Kadena Air Base, Japan, connects a tail-stand to a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron out of Kadena, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. The Air Mobility Command's four core mission areas -airlift, air refueling, air mobility and support- aids the Pacific Command mission of enhancing U.S. presence in the region by strategically distributing our posture over a wider geographic range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
Misawa AMC terminal ushers global reach
