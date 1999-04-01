Historical photograph - A Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, after flying an Operation Northern Watch mission, enforcing the Northern no-fly zone in Iraq, Jan. 4, 1999. The EA-6B is used in the enemy radar suppression role in protecting coalition forces against the Iraqi SAM sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Parker/ RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.1999
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 19:08
|Photo ID:
|3185751
|VIRIN:
|990104-F-MJ455-002
|Resolution:
|1500x1200
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
