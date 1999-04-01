MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

Historical photograph - A Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, after flying an Operation Northern Watch mission, enforcing the Northern no-fly zone in Iraq, Jan. 4, 1999. The EA-6B is used in the enemy radar suppression role in protecting coalition forces against the Iraqi SAM sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Parker/ RELEASED)

