    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7]

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, IRAQ

    01.04.1999

    Photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Historical photograph - A Marine Corps EA-6B Prowler lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, after flying an Operation Northern Watch mission, enforcing the Northern no-fly zone in Iraq, Jan. 4, 1999. The EA-6B is used in the enemy radar suppression role in protecting coalition forces against the Iraqi SAM sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Parker/ RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.1999
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:08
    Photo ID: 3185751
    VIRIN: 990104-F-MJ455-002
    Resolution: 1500x1200
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

