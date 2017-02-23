MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

An EA-6B Prowler assigned to the VMAQ2 (Marine Tactical Electrical Warfare Squadron 2) stationed at Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station, North Carolina flies by while participating in Cope Tiger 2002 at Wing 1 Air Base Korat, Thailand. Air forces from the United States, Thailand, and Singapore, as well as U.S. Marines will participate in Exercise Cope Tiger 02 in Thailand from January 14-25, 2002. Cope Tiger is an annual, multinational exercise in the Asia-Pacific region. More than 1,200 people will participate in the exercise, including approximately 600 U.S. service members and 600 service members from Thailand and Singapore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Clonkey/Released)

