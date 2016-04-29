U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Training Squadron 1 attendees stand in formation during a deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., April 29, 2016. VMAQT-1 is the first of four Prowler squadrons to be deactivated after more than 60 years of service. Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Electronic Warfare is what the Marine Corps will transition to as the Prowler is replaced. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves/Released)
MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
