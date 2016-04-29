(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 5 of 7]

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Training Squadron 1 attendees stand in formation during a deactivation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., April 29, 2016. VMAQT-1 is the first of four Prowler squadrons to be deactivated after more than 60 years of service. Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Electronic Warfare is what the Marine Corps will transition to as the Prowler is replaced. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3185742
    VIRIN: 160429-M-SW506-1276
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    EA-6B Prowler
    United States Marine Corps
    Commemoration
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Legacy
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Prowler
    Civilians
    Sailors
    Employees
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 3
    Semper Fi
    40th Anniversary
    VMAQ-2
    VMAQ-3
    VMAQ-4
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 4
    United States Marines
    2MAW
    VMAQT-1
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Training Squadron 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT