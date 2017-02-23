(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 2 of 7]

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nick Cooley, a powerline mechanic, inspects an EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare aircraft to make sure it is safe to fly at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Feb. 8, 2011. Cooley is assigned to Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron (VMAQ) 3. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Sheila deVera, U.S. Air Force/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017
    Photo ID: 3185748
    VIRIN: 170223-M-XX123-005
    Resolution: 480x319
    Size: 21.04 KB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    Ceremony
    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    EA-6B Prowler
    United States Marine Corps
    Commemoration
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Legacy
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Prowler
    Civilians
    Sailors
    Employees
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 3
    Semper Fi
    40th Anniversary
    VMAQ-2
    VMAQ-3
    VMAQ-4
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 4
    United States Marines
    2MAW
    VMAQT-1
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Training Squadron 1

