U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nick Cooley, a powerline mechanic, inspects an EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare aircraft to make sure it is safe to fly at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Feb. 8, 2011. Cooley is assigned to Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron (VMAQ) 3. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Sheila deVera, U.S. Air Force/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:09 Photo ID: 3185748 VIRIN: 170223-M-XX123-005 Resolution: 480x319 Size: 21.04 KB Location: AF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.