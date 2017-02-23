U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nick Cooley, a powerline mechanic, inspects an EA-6B Prowler electronic warfare aircraft to make sure it is safe to fly at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Feb. 8, 2011. Cooley is assigned to Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron (VMAQ) 3. (DoD photo by Senior Airman Sheila deVera, U.S. Air Force/Released)
MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
