MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

An EA-6B Prowler, belonging to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing glides through cascading sunlight while conducting aerial maneuvers during an air-to-air refuel training exercise over the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 14, 2015. Aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., were supported by Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 off the eastern Atlantic coast during the training exercise to hone their aerial refueling skills. VMGR-252 is the force multiplier for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force as it extends the operational reach of other aviation platforms under all weather conditions, day or night during expeditionary, joint or combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. N.W. Huertas/Released)

