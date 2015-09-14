(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 7 of 7]

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2015

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    An EA-6B Prowler, belonging to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing glides through cascading sunlight while conducting aerial maneuvers during an air-to-air refuel training exercise over the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 14, 2015. Aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., were supported by Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 off the eastern Atlantic coast during the training exercise to hone their aerial refueling skills. VMGR-252 is the force multiplier for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force as it extends the operational reach of other aviation platforms under all weather conditions, day or night during expeditionary, joint or combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. N.W. Huertas/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2015
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:10
    Photo ID: 3185738
    VIRIN: 150914-M-RH401-098
    Resolution: 5368x3579
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], by Sgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary
    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    EA-6B Prowler
    United States Marine Corps
    Commemoration
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Legacy
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Prowler
    Civilians
    Sailors
    Employees
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 3
    Semper Fi
    40th Anniversary
    VMAQ-2
    VMAQ-3
    VMAQ-4
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 4
    United States Marines
    2MAW
    VMAQT-1
    Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Training Squadron 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT