    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 3 of 7]

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

    THAILAND

    02.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A United States Marine EA-6B Prowler stationed out of Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station from VMA Q2 (Marine Technical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2) launches for combat exercises during Cope Tiger 2002 exercise held at Wing 1 Air Base Korat, Thailand. Air forces from the United States, Thailand, and Singapore, as well as U.S. Marines will participate in Exercise Cope Tiger 02 in Thailand from January 14-25, 2002. Cope Tiger is an annual, multinational exercise in the Asia-Pacific region. The flying training portion of the exercise promotes closer relations and enables air force units in the region to sharpen air combat skills and practice interoperability with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Clonkey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3185745
    VIRIN: 170223-M-XX123-003
    Resolution: 480x320
    Size: 13.01 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAG-14 Prowlers fly toward sundown, legacy intact through 40th anniversary

