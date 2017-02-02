U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, monitors the location of a MV-22 Osprey during flight over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Gartin provided visual aid to the pilot who cannot see out of the rear of the aircraft. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 19:25
|Photo ID:
|3185734
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NV711-985
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
