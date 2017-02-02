MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, monitors the location of a MV-22 Osprey during flight over Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Gartin provided visual aid to the pilot who cannot see out of the rear of the aircraft. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

