MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, surveys the area while preparing for takeoff at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Part of Gartin’s responsibilities include watching out for any debris that could be harmful to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

