U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, surveys the area while preparing for takeoff at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Part of Gartin’s responsibilities include watching out for any debris that could be harmful to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 19:25
|Photo ID:
|3185736
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NV711-999
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
