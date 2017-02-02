(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7]

    MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Gartin, an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, surveys the area while preparing for takeoff at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Part of Gartin’s responsibilities include watching out for any debris that could be harmful to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3185736
    VIRIN: 170202-F-NV711-999
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

