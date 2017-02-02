MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan

A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey flies over the Yellow Sea near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Marines stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, performed confined area landings patterns while training at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)

