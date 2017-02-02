A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey flies over the Yellow Sea near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 2, 2017. Marines stationed out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, performed confined area landings patterns while training at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker)
|02.02.2017
|02.23.2017 19:25
|3185729
|170202-F-NV711-742
|1765x2647
|582.5 KB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, MV-22 fleet conducts flight training at Kunsan [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Michael Hunsaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
